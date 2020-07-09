Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals moved from Marseille

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:26 IST
Rugby-Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals moved from Marseille
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

The Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals will not be held in Marseille this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Thursday.

The EPCR said in a statement http://epcr.activehosted.com/index.php?action=social&chash=69a5b5995110b36a9a347898d97a610e.1170&s=add488ee091753d0f7e7e00665a4df0e that the matches would be played at a new venue or venues in 2020. "Due to the many uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the 2020 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will not now be held in Marseille as planned," the EPCR said.

"As part of this adjustment to its future planning, EPCR is pleased to announce that Marseille will now host the 2021 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals at the Stade Velodrome on the weekend of 21/22 May."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss govt issues notices for sharing of bank details of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, wife

Switzerland government has issued public notices for sharing of details with India about Swiss bank accounts and other financial assets of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his wife Renuka following receipt of an administrative assistance...

Correctional Services warns suppliers about PPE scammers

The Department of Correctional Services has warned its suppliers and potential suppliers about scammers pretending to be representatives of the department and issuing fraudulent Request for Quotations RFQs.According to the department, the s...

HCC reports consolidated net profit at Rs 311 cr for Mar quarter

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a loss of Rs 883.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in...

Indore COVID-19 crosses 5000-mark, death toll reaches 255

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district rose to 5,043 after 45 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, a health official said on Thursday. Besides, three more patients, including an 86-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020