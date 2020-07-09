Left Menu
I'm still confused how I got the nod, hope get chance to show why: Archer

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:19 IST
Star England pacer Jofra Archer says he is still a "bit confused" after being picked ahead of experienced fast bowler Stuart Broad in the playing XI and hopes that he could prove his worth during the ongoing opening Test against West Indies. England on Wednesday left out Broad, who has 485 Test wickets, from the opening Test, while including Jimmy Anderson, Mark Wood and Archer alongside stand-in captain Ben Stokes and spinner Dom Bess.

"I still don't know how I got the nod over him (Broad), I'm still a bit confused by it today," said Archer, who made his Test debut in the Ashes last year. "I'm glad to be given the opportunity and hope I get the chance to show why I was picked." On Wednesday, the England players joined their West Indies counterparts in taking the knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Both the teams also sported a BLM logo in their shirts.

Archer, who is the only black player in the current England Test set-up, hailed the support of his team-mates around the issue of racism in an "eye-opening year" which opened up a debate on the issue of racial discrimination. "It was nice to be supported," said Archer in Sky Sports's new "Zone".

"This year has been an eye-opener, not to a lot of people in the black community, but to everyone else. "Obviously we knew what was going on. We live in a time now where everything is being recorded and a lot of people might not know that was happening up until this year. Any support around the matters going on is much appreciated really." West Indies pace great Michael Holding on Wednesday delivered a powerful message regarding racism, saying that black race has been dehumanised and their accomplishments have been wiped off in a history written by people who do the harm. Though Holding didn't mention any racism incident which he had faced in his life, Archer said the Jamaican must have experienced discrimination as it was more rampant in his playing days.

"To be honest he probably experienced a lot worse than what he let on yesterday. Back in those times it was obviously a lot worse than now," Archer said. "The incidents now might be through and far between, but back then he probably woke up to it and ended his day with it as well.

"We will never really understand the full extent of what him and some of his team-mates went through. As long as everyone is a bit vigilant to what is going on, and puts a stop to it." PTI ATK KHS KHS.

