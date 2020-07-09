Star athletes like Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das to inspire kids through workout videos

Left Menu
Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) premier junior athletics talent hunt 'MILO National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet' (NIDJAM) and Nestle MILO are behind this latest initiative called '#MILOHOMEGROUND'. Under this initiative, workout videos by leading athletes such as Hima, Neeraj, KT Irfan, Mohammed Anas Yahiya, MR Poovama and many more, will be rolled out to inspire kids to enjoy effective and easy exercises.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:22 IST
Star Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das are set to inspire children across the country to remain fit and active at home through workout videos. Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) premier junior athletics talent hunt 'MILO National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet' (NIDJAM) and Nestle MILO are behind this latest initiative called '#MILOHOMEGROUND'.

Under this initiative, workout videos by leading athletes such as Hima, Neeraj, KT Irfan, Mohammed Anas Yahiya, MR Poovama and many more, will be rolled out to inspire kids to enjoy effective and easy exercises. "Sports in the life of a growing child is most fundamental. An active lifestyle leads to healthier families and this kind of lifestyle begins at home. The partnership with Milo is going to help us to spread this message to the country at large," AFI President, Adille Sumariwalla said.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Vineet Singh, Director – Dairy, Nestle India, said, "In more than 50 countries, MILO inspires parents on the importance of sports in helping their kids achieve everyday victories that instil values to help them succeed in life. "In collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India and the AFI athletes as part of MILO NIDJAM, we are excited to offer fun exercise routines that children can do at home – by themselves or with parents." The videos will be available for free on the social media handles of MILO (@MiloIndia) and MILO NIDJAM (@MiloNidjam).

The campaign has been created and executed by 'Meraki Sport & Entertainment', the commercial and marketing rights holders of Milo Nidjam and marketing partners to the AFI. Namrata Parekh, Co-founder & Director, Meraki said: "While MILO-NIDJAM actively engaged over 65K kids across the country last year, our endeavor with MILO-HOMEGROUND, in 2020, will be to significantly increase reach, whilst simultaneously building brand affinity within the primary target group." PTI APA ATK ATK

