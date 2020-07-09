Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finalising venue for shooting camp will depend on COVID-19 situation

"NRAI was pre-scheduled to meet on July 15th to review and formalise its activity, resumption of camps, calendar and that remains on course." The feeling within the federation is that SAI's move will help the NRAI "plan better in drawing up its training schedule" for the core group of 34 shooters. "NRAI has taken note of the SAI release and the fact that the Karni Singh range has been now made available for Olympic bound shooters for practice and training purposes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:21 IST
Finalising venue for shooting camp will depend on COVID-19 situation

The National Rifle Association of India is "encouraged" by Sports Authority of India's decision to open the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range but the federation will take into consideration the COVID-19 situation while finalising the venue for organising its Olympic camp. Hoping for a mid-August resumption of camps for its Olympics core group after weeks of inactivity, the NRAI office-bearers have a meeting scheduled for July 15 to review the situation and explore various options.

"The federation has an open mind regarding venues but this initiative of SAI is definitely encouraging and will have a strong bearing on its decisions given the obvious advantages of the Karni Singh Range," an NRAI source told PTI. "NRAI was pre-scheduled to meet on July 15th to review and formalise its activity, resumption of camps, calendar and that remains on course." The feeling within the federation is that SAI's move will help the NRAI "plan better in drawing up its training schedule" for the core group of 34 shooters.

"NRAI has taken note of the SAI release and the fact that the Karni Singh range has been now made available for Olympic bound shooters for practice and training purposes. "This will now help the NRAI plan better in drawing up its training schedule for the already identified Olympic core group," a federation insider said. Besides the national capital, some of the other options the NRAI has at the moment for conducting camps are facilities in places such as Bengaluru and Bhopal.

The NRAI recently announced a core group, including the 15 Tokyo Olympics quota holders, who will be training separately for the quadrennial sporting extravaganza, scheduled to be held next summer after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Games back by a year. A few days later, SAI decided to allow shooters train at the Dr Karni Singh range that was shut since March due to the pandemic.

In a statement earlier this week, SAI said full-intensity training of Indian shooters will start in a phased manner. As per the arrangement, shooters willing to practice individually currently are required to book online training slots to avoid crowding at the Karni Singh range, which will have the facility of thermal screening in place.

Last month, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a virtual meet with representatives of various National Sports Federations (NSFs), said competitive sporting events can start without spectators from August..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial

Tiger Woods announced on Thursday that he will compete at next weeks Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, the 15-times major champions first PGA Tour event in five months. Im looking forward to playing in the MemorialGolf next week, Woods s...

Kanpur Encounter Case: Gangster Vikas Dubey handed over to UP police

Hours after gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in Ujjain on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh police handed him over to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts in the evening, a senior official said. A police team from Uttar Pradesh cam...

Seshasayee Paper suspends ops at Tirunelveli unit

Chennai, Jul 9 PTI Paper manufacturer Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd has suspended operations at its facility in Tirunelveli after some employees contracted the COVID-19 virus infection, the company said on Thursday. ..we hereby inform tha...

Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump taxes

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutors demand for President Donald Trumps tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump. The court ruled 7-2 in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020