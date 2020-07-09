Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devils tab Ruff as head coach, keep Fitzgerald as GM

The New Jersey Devils hired Lindy Ruff as their head coach, the team announced Thursday. Ruff previously served as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres for 15 seasons (1997-2013) and the Dallas Stars for four seasons (2013-17).

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:11 IST
Devils tab Ruff as head coach, keep Fitzgerald as GM
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The New Jersey Devils hired Lindy Ruff as their head coach, the team announced Thursday. New Jersey also will keep Tom Fitzgerald in the role of general manager. He was promoted when Ray Shero was fired Jan. 12.

Ruff, 60, takes the helm of a team that saw John Hynes serve as its coach from the start of the 2015-16 season until he was fired on Dec. 3. Interim coach Alain Nasreddine took over for Hynes and guided the Devils to a 19-16-8 record in 43 games before the league paused its season on March 12. New Jersey, which had a 28-29-12 record in 2019-20, was one of seven teams that will not return to play this summer.

"To add two key pieces like Tom Fitzgerald and Lindy Ruff to direct and steer this organization forward into the future gives us a tremendous amount of confidence," Devils president Jake Reynolds said. Ruff previously served as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres for 15 seasons (1997-2013) and the Dallas Stars for four seasons (2013-17). He ranks sixth all-time in career wins (736) and seventh in games coached (1,493).

He also has compiled a 66-54 record in the postseason, including Buffalo's six-game loss to Dallas in the 1999 Stanley Cup Final. Ruff won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year in 2005-06 when the Sabres were 53-22-7. The following year, he was the runner-up to Alain Vigneault of the Vancouver Canucks.

Ruff had been working with the New York Rangers as an assistant coach since July 2017.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Seoul mayor found dead after leaving message 'like a will'

Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message like a will. After a search involving hundreds of police, the mayors body was found at Mt Bu...

55-hr COVID lockdown in UP again from Friday night: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, permitting movements only for providing medical and essential services in the stateThe curbs have been imposed in the state to check ...

Goyal holds meeting with Sovereign Funds, Institutional Investors

New Delhi,&#160;Jul 9 PTI&#160;Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a&#160;meeting with sovereign funds and institutional investors on ways to promote investments in the country. In the meeting,&#160;the minister spo...

Telangana Cong leader alleges demolition of places of worship in Secretariat complex

Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday alleged some places of worship have been brought down during the ongoing demolition of the Secretariat complex here to pave the way for a new building. Shabbir, a Member of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020