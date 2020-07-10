Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Bottas and Leclerc defend trips to Monaco after Austrian GP

Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc defended making trips home to Monaco after Formula One's season-opening race in Austria last weekend, despite teams operating in a 'bubble' due to COVID-19. The Mercedes and Ferrari drivers were back with their teams at the Red Bull Ring on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix on the same track where they finished first and second respectively on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:00 IST
Motor racing-Bottas and Leclerc defend trips to Monaco after Austrian GP

Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc defended making trips home to Monaco after Formula One's season-opening race in Austria last weekend, despite teams operating in a 'bubble' due to COVID-19.

The Mercedes and Ferrari drivers were back with their teams at the Red Bull Ring on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix on the same track where they finished first and second respectively on Sunday. Bottas told reporters in a video news conference that he had sought permission to go with his girlfriend, Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, who had also been at the race.

"Obviously I found out if it’s allowed to go back, and yes it is," said the Finn. "And of course it doesn’t really make a difference if I stay with the same people in the same bubble whether I’m here or back home in Monaco.

"I just wanted to spend those three full days at home. I thought it was very nice, I feel very much recharged for the weekend... from a safety point of view there's no difference at all. Still with the same people I will be dealing with here." Leclerc's absence could lead to Ferrari being warned about respecting the COVID-19 protocols.

Television images last weekend also showed the Monegasque's German team mate Sebastian Vettel talking to Red Bull bosses in the paddock without a face mask. The governing FIA's COVID-19 code states that any time spent outside the closed venue "must be spent with other members of the same group, keeping interaction with persons outside that group to a minimum."

Media reports referenced images on social media showing Leclerc with friends in Monaco. "I’ve been tested twice before coming back. So in two days, testing twice, both negative obviously. That’s it," he said. "I went back home for two days and then did two tests to be sure of the results."

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ousted NY prosecutor tells panel Barr 'urged' him to resign

The ousted US attorney who was leading investigations into President Donald Trumps allies told the House Judiciary panel on Thursday that Attorney General William Barr repeatedly urged him to resign in a hastily arranged meeting that sheds ...

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen, 53, was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to his lawyer, Jeffre...

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen, 53, was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible exposure to the nov...

Italy bans entry from 13 countries due to coronavirus fears

Italy on Thursday banned entry to people coming from 13 countries that it said presented an excessive rate of COVID-19 infections. The list compiled by the health ministry comprises Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020