Nets sign veteran F Beasley
Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Beasley, who will have to serve a five-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy last April. Beasley, 31, played 26 games (two starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, before being traded with Ivica Zubac to the Los Angeles Clippers for Mike Muscala on Feb. 7.Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 02:35 IST
The Brooklyn Nets signed forward Michael Beasley as a substitute player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, the team announced Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Beasley, who will have to serve a five-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy last April.
Beasley, 31, played 26 games (two starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, before being traded with Ivica Zubac to the Los Angeles Clippers for Mike Muscala on Feb. 7. The Clippers waived him two days later, and Beasley finished the season playing in China. Beasley has played for seven NBA teams in 11 seasons since the Miami Heat selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Kansas State. He has averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 609 career games (238 starts).
Brooklyn (30-34) resides in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and is solidly positioned for one of the conference's eight playoff spots. The Nets have eight games remaining and are a half-game ahead of eighth-place Orlando (30-35) and six ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards (24-40). --Field Level Media
ALSO READ
China taps World Bank official for U.S to strengthen trade negotiation team-sources
Science News Roundup: China puts final satellite into orbit; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more
China tells provinces to brace for new round of heavy downpours
UK calls on China, India to engage in dialogue to resolve 'worrying' standoff
China is hell-bent upon altering status quo at border: Adhir Rajan Chowdhury