Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Mugello to host Ferrari's 1,000th Formula One race

Italy's Mugello circuit will make its debut on the Formula One calendar in September to host Ferrari's 1,000th grand prix, the sport announced on Friday, with Russia's race in Sochi also confirmed. The Sept. 13 race, to be called the Grand Prix of Tuscany Ferrari 1,000, will follow on from the Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:37 IST
Motor racing-Mugello to host Ferrari's 1,000th Formula One race
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy's Mugello circuit will make its debut on the Formula One calendar in September to host Ferrari's 1,000th grand prix, the sport announced on Friday, with Russia's race in Sochi also confirmed.

The Sept. 13 race, to be called the Grand Prix of Tuscany Ferrari 1,000, will follow on from the Sept. 6 Italian Grand Prix at Monza as the ninth round of a season that has been heavily revised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia will be the 10th race on Sept. 27. Formula One said in a statement it still expected to stage between 15-18 rounds in a championship that started at Austria's Red Bull Ring last weekend.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Red Bull say no to Vettel's hopes of a return

Red Bull have given a definite no to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettels hopes of returning to them next year, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday.The German, who is out of contract with Ferrari at the end of the s...

ADITUS launches premium program for students to prepare for post-pandemic life

New Delhi India, July 10 ANIDigpu Aditus, Indias first-ever strategic mentorship platform did thorough market research and launched a premium education program which prepares the students for a life post the pandemic. It has a vision of nur...

Woman wanted in smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, NIA informs the Kerala High Court.

Woman wanted in smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, NIA informs the Kerala High Court....

Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market its spasticity relief tablets

New Delhi, July 10 PTI&#160;Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Baclofen tablets indicated&#160;for alleviation of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020