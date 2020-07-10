ATK Mohun Bagan will help in making India football super power: Nita Ambani

The coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan will help in making India a football superpower, founder and chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited Nita Ambani said on Friday. Unveiling the club as ATK Mohun Bagan, the merged entity decided to keep the iconic green and maroon jersey and the Mariners' sailing boat logo with just the addition of the new name of the three-time Indian Super League champions.

"I am confident that this partnership will benefit football in our country and help us realise our dream of making India a football superpower," Nita Ambani said in an ISL Media statement. Terming it as a momentous chapter in the history of Indian sports, she said said: "The new entity holds vast potential for not just West Bengal or Indian football but internationally too, as we endeavour to establish Indian clubs as strong players in AFC competitions." A firm believer in investing in youth development, Nita Ambani is of the opinion that the ATK Mohun Bagan will lead the way towards a more competitive platform for young Indian players, benefitting the overall football ecosystem in the country. "Talent can only be realised when budding youngsters get the opportunity and exposure to play competitive football at the highest levels," she added.