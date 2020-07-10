Left Menu
Development News Edition

First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans

13, and the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi two weeks later could be the first Formula One race this season with fans. But Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said he hopes spectators can attend can attend the race in Sochi later this year. “Russia is ready to receive the Formula 1 teams and spectators.

PTI | Spielberg | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:00 IST
First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans

The first Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello will be held on Sept. 13, and the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi two weeks later could be the first Formula One race this season with fans. The F1 season started last weekend in Austria with no fans at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said he hopes spectators can attend can attend the race in Sochi later this year.

“Russia is ready to receive the Formula 1 teams and spectators. The government will provide all the assistance required during the preparation and delivery of the competition," Chernyshenko said Friday. "It will be an important event for Russian sport.” It was not immediately clear how many fans Russian authorities hope to allow inside the 55,000-capacity Sochi Autodrom. “This will be an incredible festival for the widest audience possible," said Alexey Titov, the CEO of state-backed race promoter Rosgonki. "We are confident that the difficulties of this year will not become a special obstacle for motorsport fans. We are meticulously preparing to receive spectators safely and looking forward to seeing everyone.” Both races were added to the calendar by F1 organizers on Friday, taking the number of scheduled races so far this season to 10 — all of them in Europe.

F1 still hopes to have 15-18 races and to finish the season in December with races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. “We had great start to our season in Austria last weekend and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020,” F1 chairman Chase Carey said. “We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix.” Mugello is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) from Florence. It has never staged an F1 race but has hosted F2 and MotoGP races, as well as previously being a Ferrari test track.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel did a test drive there last month..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Take Five: A bull with underlying health conditions

1EUROPE FINAL COUNTDOWN Southern European bonds and the euro have rallied hard in the two months since France and Germany mooted a 750 billion-euro 848 billion post-COVID-19 recovery fund. On July 17-18, European leaders meet to hammer out ...

Science News Roundup: Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodiesAs scientists question whether the presence, or absence, of antibodies to the novel coronavirus ca...

Health News Roundup: Japan urges nightclubs to act to stem coronavirus spikes; Hong Kong to suspend all schools and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases Americans dividedMore than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reu...

4 cops injured in attempt to avert clash, one held

Four policemen have been injured in an attack by a man with an iron rod in Dakshina Kannada district, sources said on Friday. The attack took place on Thursday night when the four, including a sub-inspector, reached Melkar in Bantwal taluk ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020