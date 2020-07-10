Giants C Posey opts out of 2020 season

Left Menu
One day after he and his wife adopted twin girls, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey opted out of the 2020 season on Friday. Posey said the girls were born prematurely over the weekend and will need to remain in the neonatal intensive care unit for some time. Posey, 33, did not participate in the past couple of days of practices with the Giants while he and his wife, Kristen, considered the best decision for their family.

Posey, 33, did not participate in the past couple of days of practices with the Giants while he and his wife, Kristen, considered the best decision for their family. The Poseys have two other children, twins born in 2011. The six-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion is one of the highest-profile players to date to opt out of the upcoming 60-game season. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price and Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman are among the players who have elected not to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posey batted .257 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 114 games last season. The 2010 National League Rookie of the Year and 2012 NL Most Valuable Player has a .302 career batting average with 140 home runs and 673 RBIs in 1,258 games with the Giants.

