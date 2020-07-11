Playing as late as possible holds key for me: Kraigg Brathwaite

Left Menu
After playing a knock of 65 runs in the first innings against England, West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite said that playing as late as possible holds the key to batting for him.

11-07-2020
West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Braithwaite (File image). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a knock of 65 runs in the first innings against England, West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite said that playing as late as possible holds the key to batting for him. His remarks came after the close of play on day three of the first Test between England and West Indies.

In the first innings, West Indies managed to score 318 runs, managing to take a lead of 114 over the hosts. "Playing here in 2017 and playing some county games, I have found the ball tends to do something throughout the day. I think playing the ball as late as possible is always key for me, whether it is the new ball or the old ball," ESPNCricinfo quoted Brathwaite as saying.

"England is a place where you are never in, in a sense. I do not really like not to play the ball late, even outside England. That is something that I really work hard on, but especially here playing it late is key," he said. For West Indies, Brathwaite top-scored with 65, while Shane Dowrich registered a score of 61 to take the team total past the 300-run mark.

England ended day three at 15/0 after seeing off ten overs. The hosts still trail West Indies by 99 runs. In the first innings, England had managed to score just 204 with Jason Holder taking six wickets for the visitors.

Shannon Gabriel scalped four wickets to bowl out England in just 67.3 overs. (ANI)

