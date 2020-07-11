Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Former England World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies-BBC

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:05 IST
Soccer-Former England World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies-BBC

Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, has died aged 85, the BBC reported on Saturday.

A family statement said the former Leeds defender died peacefully on Friday at his home in Northumberland, northern England. "We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life," the BBC quoted the statement as saying.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt decides to cancel upcoming semester, final exams of univs under it due to COVID-19

The Delhi government has decided to cancel all forthcoming semester and finals exams of universities under it due to the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on SaturdaySisodia said these state universities have bee...

Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not 'highest bidder'

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the highest bidder, saying relying on market forces would prolong the deadly pa...

Three-day lockdown in Kashipur due to rise in COVID cases

A three-day lockdown was imposed from Saturday in Kashipur in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The lockdown which came into effect at 10 am on Saturday will continue till the midnight of July 13, ...

Philippines confirms 12 new coronavirus deaths, 1,387 more cases

The Philippines health ministry on Saturday reported 12 new coronavirus deaths and 1,387 additional infections.In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,372 while confirmed cases have reached 54,222. The Philippines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020