Left Menu
Development News Edition

'He really lifted the nation': Ireland mourns soccer legend Jack Charlton

Ireland mourned as one on Saturday former national soccer manager Jack Charlton, whose achievements transcended the sport and made him a hero despite hailing from old rivals England. The English World Cup winner, who died at 85, took over the Irish team in 1986 when relations were tense with former colonial master Britain as sectarian conflict raged between pro-Irish Catholics and Protestants in British-run Northern Ireland.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 18:06 IST
'He really lifted the nation': Ireland mourns soccer legend Jack Charlton
Image Credit: Twitter (@LFC)

Ireland mourned as one on Saturday former national soccer manager Jack Charlton, whose achievements transcended the sport and made him a hero despite hailing from old rivals England.

The English World Cup winner, who died at 85, took over the Irish team in 1986 when relations were tense with former colonial master Britain as sectarian conflict raged between pro-Irish Catholics and Protestants in British-run Northern Ireland. The decade of on-field success that came for "Jackie's Army" mirrored and - some say - influenced Ireland's transformation from relative poverty into a prosperous, modern nation.

"It was a time when in Ireland we didn't have all that much to cheer about or be proud about. I think that really lifted the nation," Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE. "He was Ireland's most loved Englishman."

Like many fans, Varadkar shared memories of watching Ireland beat Romania in a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup, a moment still etched into the cultural fabric of the country three decades later. Charlton brought the country to a standstill when he led the team to its first major finals at Italia '90 and the European Championships two years earlier. Replays of both were broadcast during the recent coronavirus lockdown to boost morale.

'TRANSCENDING SOCCER'

The tournament minnows' debut 1988 victory over England was a "transformative moment" for national confidence, said broadcaster Eamon Dunphy, a former Ireland player, and pundit.

"Nobody can prove it and economists would laugh, but I think there are moments like that in a nation's history," Dunphy told RTE as radio stations ripped up running orders to lead tributes to the honorary Irish citizen. "It transcends soccer and it's part of our folklore now. Jack left an indelible imprint on our life, on our culture, and from a soccer point of view, he was a massive evangelical figure."

An "icon", in the words of Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Charlton was granted the freedom of Dublin in 1994, a rare honor for an Englishman that put him between Mother Teresa and Bill Clinton on the city's roll. "English fans will always remember Jack as one of their World Cup winners in 1966 but what he did with Ireland will, I suspect, mean even more to our fans and the country," said Mick McCarthy, Ireland's captain under Charlton.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold smuggling case: Cong, BJP youth outfits continue protests

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 11 PTI Continuing their protests for the second day, demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case, youth outfits of the Congress and BJP on Saturday held state-wide a...

UGC directive on final exams will adversely affect interests of students: Mamata to PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to re-examine the UGC directive that mandated final examinations in colleges and universities by September-end. In her letter, the chie...

Why is Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sharing details of those who have donated money to the PM Cares Fund and asked if he was scared of doing so. He claimed everyone knows that Chinese c...

D-Mart Q1 net down 87.6 pc to Rs 40 cr; sales drop 33 pc to Rs 3,883 cr

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an 87.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 40.08 crore for the June quarter, impacted by the COVID-19 crisisThe company had posted a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020