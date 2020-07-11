Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich from EPL

"I'm in the responsible role so I am disappointed I was not able to work another miracle." Farke said his team was "more or less the same" as the squad which won promotion from the second-tier Championship last season, so relegation was "not the unexpected outcome." Antonio opened the scoring with a tap-in at the far post after Issa Diop flicked on Jarrod Bowen's corner in the 11th minute. He made it 2-0 at another set-piece when he headed in off Mark Noble's free kick in first-half stoppage time.

PTI | Norwich | Updated: 11-07-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:55 IST
Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich from EPL
Antonio has been a standout since the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Michail Antonio scored all the goals as West Ham beat Norwich 4-0 to relegate the Canaries from the English Premier League on Saturday. Antonio has been a standout since the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since July 1 he's scored six out of his eight league goals this season and assisted another.

Norwich is 13 points from safety with a maximum of nine points possible. "I feel really sorry, especially for our supporters and everyone connected with this amazing club, that we were not able to work another miracle," Norwich manager Daniel Farke said. "I'm in the responsible role so I am disappointed I was not able to work another miracle."

Farke said his team was "more or less the same" as the squad which won promotion from the second-tier Championship last season, so relegation was "not the unexpected outcome." Antonio opened the scoring with a tap-in at the far post after Issa Diop flicked on Jarrod Bowen's corner in the 11th minute.

He made it 2-0 at another set-piece when he headed in off Mark Noble's free-kick in first-half stoppage time. A simple pass over the top from Noble found Antonio in plenty of space on the counterattack for the third. Tim Krul saved his first shot but the rebound was at the ideal height for Antonio to head in.

Noble had a hand in the fourth goal as well, finding Ryan Fredericks in space on the right. Fredericks sent in a low cross through Norwich's static defence for Antonio to apply the finish. Norwich started the season brightly with a rash of goals from Finnish forward Teemu Pukki and a stunning upset victory at home over Manchester City.

But the good form soon faded and the club had bad fortune with injuries. Since English soccer restarted last month in empty stadiums, Norwich has lost every match it's played — six in the league and one in the FA Cup.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt has shown zero tolerance towards crime, corruption in state: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that his government has shown zero tolerance towards crime and corruption and perception about the state has changed in the last three yearsHe said better law-and-order situa...

Bihar couple found dead in Noida, infant's cries led to discovery

A couple was found dead at their rented accommodation after cries of an infant were heard by locals from the residence here on Saturday, police said. The 20-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman hailed from Bihar and were not married. They...

Stores recover 80% per cent of pre-COVID sales: D-Mart

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday said it has recovered 80 per cent of its business in the stores, wherever it has been allowed to operate unhindered. However, discretionary consumption continue...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 12,526, death toll climbs to 61

Odishas tally of coronavirus cases rose by 570 to reach 12,526 on Saturday while five more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 61 in the state, a health department official said. Of the new fatalities, two were reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020