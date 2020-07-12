Report: Attorney denies hush payment in Baker-Dunbar case

The attorney for Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar denied allegations that he helped arrange hush payments in a robbery case, the Seattle Times reported late Friday night. Earlier Friday, the New York Daily News reported that authorities believe Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker took part in a $55,000 payoff to four alleged victims of a May 13 robbery perpetrated by the NFL players. That belief, according to the report, stems from a search warrant that revealed the alleged payoff took place at the office of attorney Richard Grieco on May 15.

In exchange, the four alleged victims signed affidavits recanting their initial statements to police, which stated that Dunbar and Baker robbed them of more than $70,000 in cash and jewelry during a party in Miramar, Fla. After the Daily News report, however, Grieco issued a statement to the Seattle Times, denying the payoff.

"Law enforcement, both local and federal, was advised from day one and beyond that the alleged 'victims' in this case were actively extorting Baker and Dunbar," Grieco said, per The Times. "These men fabricated a robbery story after waiting an hour to call police and then immediately began contacting the players demanding money. "My office obtained accurate and truthful affidavits consistent with the independent witness and my client's account. These 'victims' are seasoned career criminals who have been arrested and/or convicted of crimes ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, to human trafficking, to filing a false police report. Mr. Dunbar took and passed a polygraph confirming that he did not participate or witness any robbery."

The Daily News reported that among the evidence cited by police are video evidence, social media messages and additional testimony that show that the payoff not only took place in Dunbar's office, but that Baker was also in attendance, along with two other men (neither are identified as Dunbar) plus the four alleged victims. Baker were arrested May 14 after the alleged robbery the night before. Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault, and Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges and were released on bond.

Baker, 22, was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2019. He appeared in 16 games last season, making 15 starts and recording 61 tackles and eight passes defensed. Dunbar, who turns 28 on July 22, was acquired by Seattle from Washington in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Last season, he recorded a career-high four interceptions in 11 games.

--Field Level Media