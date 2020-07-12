Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canucks' Baertschi, Stars' Polak won't take part in restart

Vancouver Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi and Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak will not be rejoining their teams for the NHL's Return to Play initiative. He was the 13th overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary. Polak, 34, had no goals and four assists with 24 penalty minutes in 41 games with Dallas this season, his second with the Stars.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 01:58 IST
Canucks' Baertschi, Stars' Polak won't take part in restart
Canucks general manager Jim Benning announced Saturday that Baertschi informed the club of his decision the previous day. Image Credit: Flickr

Vancouver Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi and Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak will not be rejoining their teams for the NHL's Return to Play initiative. Canucks general manager Jim Benning announced Saturday that Baertschi informed the club of his decision the previous day.

"Sven informed us late yesterday that he has chosen to opt out of the NHL Return to Play Program. It was a difficult decision but ultimately one we respect and understand," Benning said in a statement posted by the club to Twitter. "We have added Kole Lind to our Return to Play roster and will continue to focus on preparation for camp," the statement continued.

Polak, meanwhile, was not included on the Stars' training camp roster a month after signing a three-year deal with HC Vitkovice Ridera in the Czech Republic that is set to begin next season. At the time he signed the contract, Polak said "I am already determined to stay at home," as opposed to rejoining the Stars for the remainder of this season. The list of players opting out of the NHL's restart is now at three, after the Calgary Flames announced Friday night that defenseman Travis Hamonic is opting out, primarily out of concern for his daughter who has a respiratory illness.

Baertschi has two assists while appearing in six games with the Canucks in 2019-20. The 27-year-old Switzerland native recorded 46 points (13 goals, 33 assists) in 43 games this season with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. Baertschi has collected 138 points (66 goals, 72 assists) in 291 career NHL games with the Flames and Canucks. He was the 13th overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary.

Polak, 34, had no goals and four assists with 24 penalty minutes in 41 games with Dallas this season, his second with the Stars. In 14 NHL seasons with St. Louis, Toronto, San Jose and Dallas, Polak has 26 goals, 114 assists and 643 penalty minutes in 806 career games. After suspending the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic March 12, the NHL will have 24 teams compete in a modified playoff format, with 16 teams competing in a best-of-five play-in round that starts Aug. 1. The other eight teams (the top four in each conference) will play in a three-game round-robin to determine seeding in the following round.

All Eastern Conference games will be played in Toronto; Edmonton will host all Western Conference games. The Canucks (36-27-6) will face Minnesota Wild (35-27-7) in the play-in round with Game 1 scheduled for Aug. 2. Dallas (39-24-8) will face the Vegas Golden Knights (37-24-8) on Aug. 3 in the first round-robin game for both teams.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Glee star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for bodyFormer Glee star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Indias Biocon secures approval to use drug on coronavirus patientsIndias Biocon Ltd has received regulatory approval for its drug Itolizumab to be used on coronavirus infected patients s...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in fitting end to marriage, Depp tells courtMovie star Johnny Depp told Londons High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her f...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodiesAs scientists question whether the presence, or absence, of antibodies to the novel coronavirus c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020