Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets' Cespedes declares he is ready to play

"The way that my body's feeling right now and the way that I've been able to run, I feel so much better and I feel like I'll be able to play the outfield if that comes up," Cespedes said. The two-time All-Star has played in just 119 games over the past three seasons.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 03:23 IST
Mets' Cespedes declares he is ready to play
"I don't have an exact percentage on how I feel, but I feel way better than I did back in March," Cespedes said through a translator during a video conference call on Saturday. Image Credit: Twitter (@Mets)

Yoenis Cespedes is insisting he will be ready to play when the 2020 season starts for the New York Mets on July 24. If so, his first appearance will come more than two years after he last appeared in a major league game.

"I don't have an exact percentage on how I feel, but I feel way better than I did back in March," Cespedes said through a translator during a video conference call on Saturday. Cespedes has been hounded by hip and leg injuries over the past few years.

He underwent surgeries on both heels and, while still recuperating, broke his right ankle in May of 2019 during a violent fall at his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Fla. It was later revealed that the ranch incident involved a wild boar. Cespedes missed the entire season and was hopeful this spring that he was close to a return. The delay to the start of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic gave him additional time to recover.

"I think possibly in the beginning in March, I felt like I probably wouldn't have been ready for the season, I wouldn't have been ready in time," Cespedes said. "But I know for certain now that I will be ready and I'm very excited for the season to start in two weeks." When the Mets open the campaign against the Atlanta Braves, it is possible that Cespedes can serve as the designated hitter with that element in play for National League teams.

He isn't sure if he can play the outfield full-time but feels his improved fitness will lead to him seeing some action in the field. "The way that my body's feeling right now and the way that I've been able to run, I feel so much better and I feel like I'll be able to play the outfield if that comes up," Cespedes said.

The two-time All-Star has played in just 119 games over the past three seasons. He played in just 38 games in 2018 due to the injuries and batted .262 with nine homers and 29 RBIs.

Cespedes played in 37 contests before a hip flexor sidelined him for two months. He returned to play in a one-game on July 20 before being shut down with the heel injuries. He underwent surgery on the right heel in August and the left one in October.

Cespedes, 34, has a .274 average with 163 homers and 524 RBIs in 826 career games with the Oakland Athletics (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015) and Mets (2015-19). Cespedes has topped 20 homers five times during his career but says he isn't worrying around the numbers this season.

"To be honest, I'm not out here to prove anything to anyone," Cespedes said. "I'm out here to prove something to myself -- that after three surgeries that I can come back and play the way that I know that I can." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

On fifth attempt, U.N. Security Council renews Syria aid via Turkey

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday approved aid deliveries to Syria through one border crossing from Turkey, a day after its authorization for the six-year-long humanitarian operation ended, leaving millions of Syrian civilians...

Indians' DeShields returns from COVID-19 absence

Delino DeShields Jr. worked out with the Cleveland Indians on Saturday after being away from the team due to testing positive for the coronavirus. The Indians revealed on July 3 -- with DeShields permission -- that the 27-outfielder was in ...

Firefighter dies in forest blaze in central Portugal

A firefighter died and three others were injured on Saturday in a forest fire in central Portugal, government officials said, the first reported fatality from a wildfire in the country this year. The firefighter who was killed in Serra da L...

Soccer-Cadiz promotion party punctured after mass gathering outside stadium

Cadiz missed out on a chance to secure promotion to La Liga on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at home to Fuenlabrada, after fans defied social distancing guidelines by gathering en masse outside the stadium before kickoff. Cadiz only needed a dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020