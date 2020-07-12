Ronaldo is champion with his feet and mind, says Maurizio Sarri

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said striker Cristiano Ronaldo is a champion with his feet and mind after he converted two penalties against Atlanta in the Serie A fixture on Sunday. Juventus played out a 2-2 draw against Atlanta as Ronaldo's second spot-kick in the 90th minute changed the direction of the match as they were trailing by 1-2 at their home game.

Sarri, whose side is eight points clear at the top with six games to play, hailed Ronaldo's ability to handle the pressure. "He is a champion with his feet but also with his head. He manages to handle the pressures he has on him in an incredible way," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.

"Tonight's point was sweaty and deserved. We drew against one of the best teams in Europe, and it's a very important result," he added. Sarri felt Juventus deserved their point after suffering 4-2 defeat against AC Milan in the last game, with their busy run of fixtures continuing against Sassuolo on Wednesday, July 15.

"Merit goes to the second half of quality, in which we attacked Atalanta higher while focusing on their physical decline, and we scored goals in our best moment. The game in Milan, in which we played well for a long time, could have left us with waste. In the first half, we suffered, but in the second half we came out well," Sarri said. "The Scudetto race is by no means closed, there are still 18 points available. It is a very difficult phase of the season, the games are very expensive, and it is difficult to find continuity," the manager added. (ANI)