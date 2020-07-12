Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Leclerc apologises to Ferrari for collision with Vettel

Charles Leclerc apologised to Ferrari and his team mate Sebastian Vettel on Sunday after causing a first-lap collision that put both drivers out of the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix. Both cars suffered damage and returned to the pits, with four-times world champion Vettel wheeled into the garage while Leclerc rejoined in last place after having a new front wing fitted.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:03 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc apologises to Ferrari for collision with Vettel

Charles Leclerc apologised to Ferrari and his team mate Sebastian Vettel on Sunday after causing a first-lap collision that put both drivers out of the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix.

Both cars suffered damage and returned to the pits, with four-times world champion Vettel wheeled into the garage while Leclerc rejoined in last place after having a new front wing fitted. The Monegasque, whose car was tipped onto Vettel's after he tried a lunge down the inside of the German and hit a kerb in the turn three incident, retired on lap five.

The 22-year-old recognised he had been over-optimistic in his move. "I apologised. Obviously, excuses are not enough in times like this," the youngster told Sky television.

"I am just disappointed in myself. I have done a very bad job today, I let the team down. I can only be sorry even though I know it's not enough. I hope I will learn from this and will come back stronger for the next races. "But it's a tough time for the team. We don't need that. The team doesn't need that and I put all the efforts of the team in the bin. So I'm very sorry."

Ferrari, Formula One's oldest, most successful and glamorous team, are going through tough times with a car that lacks aerodynamic and engine performance compared to last year. They had rushed through updates but team boss Mattia Binotto said on Saturday they had not shown the expected improvement.

Binotto said there was not much for him to say to his drivers. "It's a pain to conclude a race in such a way," he said. "I think it's the worst conclusion of a very bad weekend for us...I think it's not the time to look for responsibility or accuse, it's time to work united."

Leclerc, a lucky second in last weekend's season-opener at the same Red Bull Ring circuit, started only 14th after a three-place grid drop for impeding AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat in qualifying. Vettel had lined up 10th on the grid.

"I was fighting two other cars into turn three and then I was very surprised because I had the inside and wasn't expecting Charles to try something," said Vettel, who is leaving at the end of the season. "I don't think there was any space," added the German.

"Obviously, a big pity, something that we should avoid but not much that I could have done differently. I was just taking it easy and conservative because it was already very busy at the hairpin, it's very tight." Ferrari had hoped to use Formula One's first back-to-back races at the same circuit to compare data but that opportunity never came.

"For the updates we would really like to get the race on the line and some laps to see where the car is but unfortunately we will not get that," Vettel said.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Schwing Shetter expects 15 pc decline in sales this fiscal

German concreting and construction equipment maker Schwing Shetter is expecting 15 per cent decline in sales in India business this fiscal, mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official has said. The company, which follows the cal...

Motor racing-Hamilton wins Styrian Grand Prix in Mercedes one-two

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton dominated the Styrian Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to celebrate his 85th Formula One win and move a step closer to Michael Schumachers record of 91 victories. Finnish Team mate Valtteri ...

UP govt forms commission to probe Kanpur ambush, Vikas Dubey's encounter

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday set up one-member commission to probe into the gunning down of Vikas Dubey and his accomplices in police encounters and the ambush earlier in which the alleged gangster killed eight police personnel. U...

MP: FIR against journo for raping girls; woman accomplice held

A case was registered against an elderly journalist and his female accomplice in Bhopal on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of four girls and a woman, police said. The police have taken the accused woman into custody, while the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020