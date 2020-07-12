Left Menu
Canadiens' Domi mulls return; Alzner opts out of restart

I would handle myself the same way as if I didn't have (diabetes)." The Centers for Disease Control has said that Type 1 diabetics are among those who might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Domi recorded 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games this season for the Canadiens, who will begin Phase 3 of the NHL's Return to Play program on Monday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, Quebec.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:51 IST
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi has yet to decide whether he will join his teammates at training camp, the team announced Sunday. "Considering Max's health condition (Type 1 diabetes), both parties have agreed to take this responsible approach and to take this time to evaluate the ongoing situation, in order to make the best decision for Max's health at the end of this period," the team said in a statement.

A decision is expected in a week to 10 days, the team said. Domi, 25, acknowledged his health concerns in May amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being a Type 1 diabetic, it's something that raises some concern. But you really don't know how everyone's going to be affected by this disease," he said at the time, per ESPN. "Being a Type 1 doesn't change much. I would handle myself the same way as if I didn't have (diabetes)." The Centers for Disease Control has said that Type 1 diabetics are among those who might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Domi recorded 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games this season for the Canadiens, who will begin Phase 3 of the NHL's Return to Play program on Monday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, Quebec. Domi has 251 points (81 goals, 170 assists) in 375 career games with the Arizona Coyotes (2015-18) and Canadiens. The Coyotes made him the No. 12 overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.

While Domi's availability is in question, the Canadiens announced Saturday night that defenseman Karl Alzner has opted against returning to play. Alzner, 31, appeared in four games for Montreal this season. He spent most of the past two campaigns with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

The Canadiens (31-31-9, 71 points) will begin their best-of-five qualifying round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-23-6, 86 points) on Aug. 1. --Field Level Media

