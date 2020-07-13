Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Morikawa hangs on for playoff win at Muirfield

But Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner who had been flawless through the first three rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club, missed the fairway on the third playoff hole and got stuck behind a tree, and it was Morikawa who kept his nerve for the win. "Those three holes were a grind, obviously Justin making that birdie putt on that first playoff hole, I had to make it, or else we go home again," said Morikawa.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 02:27 IST
Golf-Morikawa hangs on for playoff win at Muirfield

Collin Morikawa narrowly avoided another playoff heartbreak on Sunday, defeating Justin Thomas in a tightly contested bout at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.

The 23-year-old, who suffered a playoff loss at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month, hung on to claim his second PGA Tour win in just 24 starts after his fellow American Thomas bogeyed on 16 and 18 to send the pair into extra play. "Justin wasn't going to give it to me. He was fighting through the entire day," said Morikawa after clinching the win. "I'm excited right now, I'm so happy."

Tied at 19 under par after four rounds, the pair put on a putting masterclass on the first playoff hole for birdies, with Thomas letting out a roar after sinking a more than 50-foot putt. But Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner who had been flawless through the first three rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club, missed the fairway on the third playoff hole and got stuck behind a tree, and it was Morikawa who kept his nerve for the win.

"Those three holes were a grind, obviously Justin making that birdie putt on that first playoff hole, I had to make it, or else we go home again," said Morikawa. "I just got a little more comfortable throughout the playoff... Two playoffs now, and finally got one done." It was a bitter loss for Thomas, however, who had a two-stroke lead over Norwegian Viktor Hovland going into Sunday and had appeared nearly unstoppable as only the third player ever to go bogey-free through 54 holes at Muirfield.

"I just can't beat myself up, although it's going to be pretty hard not to, at least the rest of this afternoon," Thomas told reporters. "I just need to execute better." Third place finisher Hovland, who has not finished outside the top 25 since the tour returned from COVID-19 hiatus, called the tournament "a learning experience."

"I've just got to go back to what I do and get a little bit better at putting and just get a little bit better with my whole game," he said. The Muirfield Village Golf Club event was added to the PGA Tour's calendar after the John Deere Classic, which was supposed to be held in Illinois, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Let's get going': UK tells businesses to prepare for Brexit crunch

Britain is urging businesses and individuals to prepare for the Dec. 31 end of the Brexit transition period with an information campaign titled The UKs new start lets get going.Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31, three and a half ye...

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire, 18 sailors injured

At least 18 sailors were taken to a San Diego area hospital after suffering minor injuries in a large, ongoing blaze aboard the military ship USS Bonhomme Richard on Sunday, Navy officials said. San Diego firefighters arrived at the three-a...

At least 11 sailors injured in San Diego navy ship fire - report

At least 11 sailors were taken to San Diego hospitals after suffering minor injuries in a large, ongoing blaze aboard the military ship USS Bonhomme Richard on Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. San Diego firefighters responded t...

U.S. weighs limited options to deal with China over Hong Kong -WSJ

The United States is weighing restricted options to deal with China over its recent moves in Hong Kong, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, as tensions between Washington and Beijing heat up. Steps against Hong Kongs financial syste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020