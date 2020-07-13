Former All-Star 2B Bolling dies at 88

Former two-time All-Star second baseman Frank Bolling has died. He was 88. Bolling died Saturday in his hometown of Mobile, Ala., according to multiple reports. He was battling cancer.

Bolling played 12 major league seasons from 1954-66 and batted .254 with 106 homers and 556 RBIs in 1,540 career games. He was with the Detroit Tigers from 1954-60 -- missing the 1955 campaign while serving in the U.S. Army -- and later was traded to the Braves, whom he played for from 1961-66. The first five of those campaigns were while the team was located in Milwaukee and the final one was after the franchise moved to Atlanta.

On Sept. 22, 1965, Bolling hit a grand slam off legendary pitcher Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Braves' final game in Milwaukee. It was the lone grand slam of Bolling's career and the sixth and final one allowed by Koufax, who retired after the 1966 campaign. Bolling was a National League All-Star with the Braves in both 1961 and '62. He twice hit 15 homers in a season (1957, '61).

Bolling won an American League Gold Glove in 1958. His older brother, Milt, was one of Detroit's shortstops for part of that season. The minor-league baseball stadium in Mobile named Hank Aaron Stadium after Bolling's famous teammate with the Braves. Aaron is also from Mobile.

The road to the stadium is named Bolling Brothers Blvd., after Frank and Milt. Milt Bolling died in 2013 at age 82.

