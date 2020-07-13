Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former tennis player Mardy Fish wins celebrity golf title

The 38-year-old former tennis player jumped into Lake Tahoe in celebration. “I've wanted to play well here for a long time,” said Fish, a six-time winner on the ATP Tour..

PTI | Stateline | Updated: 13-07-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 09:15 IST
Former tennis player Mardy Fish wins celebrity golf title

U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish won the American Century Championship, holding off former Buffalo defensive tackle Kyle Williams a day after a record-setting round. The 38-year-old former tennis player jumped into Lake Tahoe in celebration.

“I've wanted to play well here for a long time,” said Fish, a six-time winner on the ATP Tour.. “It just doesn't suit my eye very well, so I haven't put it all together. And thankfully I put it all together yesterday because it wasn't today and it wasn't Friday.” The celebrity tournament was played without fans at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course because of the coronavirus pandemic. The $600,000 purse and additional money will be donated to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, the Equal Justice Initiative and Lake Tahoe regional non-profits. Fish birdied the par-5 16th and 18th holes for a 21-point day and 76-point total — nine better than Williams — under the modified Stableford scoring system.

On Saturday, Fish birdied the final five holes for a course-record 9-under 63 and event-record 37-point round. The left-hander won after finishing in the top five five times in his previous six starts. The nearly 300-pound Williams was trying to become the first lineman to win the event. He had 15 points in the final round.

“I'm happy for Mardy,” Williams said. “I don't like that he did it at my expense, but he was the best player this week.” Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz was third with 58 points after a 21-point round. “Mardy played fearless. He played relentless,” Smoltz said. “He didn't change his theory and it ended up working out.” Golden State star Stephen Curry was fourth. He closed with a 26-point day to finish with 56 points.

Former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo, the winner the last two years, withdrew after injuring a wrist late in the second round Saturday. He was tied for fourth after two rounds. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China's start-up index hits 4-1/2-year high on earnings improvement hopes

China stocks firmed on Monday, with the tech-heavy start-up index hitting its highest in more than 4-12 years on hopes of earnings improvement, even as regulators vowed to crack down on illegal market behavior. At the midday break, the Shan...

Lakers PG Rondo breaks thumb, out 6-8 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb in practice Sunday night and will undergo surgery and be out 6-8 weeks, the team told reporters. The injury happened in just the teams second day of practice since arr...

UP: 5 brothers held for breaching peace in Shamli

Five brothers were arrested for breaching peace in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayAn argument broke out between Sajid, Rashid, Abid, Salman and Arif over family property at Kairana town in the district on Sunday, polic...

‘Bird Box 2’ movie in development

Hollywood star Sandra Bullocks Bird Box, based on author Josh Malermans novel of the same name, is getting a sequel. Malerman made the revelation about the sequel ahead of the release of his second book in the Bird Box series. Titled Malo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020