Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer calls Bruno Fernandes a 'team player'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Bruno Fernandes' impact ever since he joined the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:43 IST
Solskjaer calls Bruno Fernandes a 'team player'
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Bruno Fernandes' impact ever since he joined the club. Solskjaer has also called Fernandes a team player for always standing by the team and doing everything he can for making the side win.

"He's made an impact since he's come in but he's a team player. That's what you see with him, he plays for the team and plays to create chances, he works his socks off and he does everything a Man United player should be doing," the official website of Manchester United quoted Solskjaer as saying. "He thinks about the team first, then his own performance, and I'm sure he'd change all these personal awards into trophies for the team and a Champions League position for next season," he added.

Fernandes was signed by United in January this year and ever since then, the side has not looked back. The midfielder made his way to United from his previous club Sporting.

Manchester United is currently enjoying a 17-game unbeaten streak and is in contention for finishing in the top four of Premier League standings. The side is currently at the fifth position in the Premier League standings with 58 points from 34 matches.

United will take on Southampton later today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidates get FDA's 'fast track' status

Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received fast track designation from the U.S. health agency, speeding up the regulatory review process. The U.S.-listed shares of the German fi...

Bowling in times of COVID-19: Forget reverse swing for now, says Pathan

If the bio-secure first Test between England and the West Indies is any indicator then fast bowlers across the globe should forget about reverse swing for the time being, feels former India pacer Irfan Pathan. For another India veteran Ashi...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan, son in stable condition - health officialsIndias most famous film star Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek, are in stable condition after testing po...

Railways sets target of becoming net zero carbon emitter by 2030

The Railways has set a target of going completely green by becoming a net zero carbon emitter by 2030 through various initiatives, including electrification of broad gauge, improving energy efficiency and switching to renewable sources, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020