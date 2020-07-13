Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broad given no guarantee of a recall by England for 2nd test

Everything will be considered." England went with Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Jimmy Anderson as its pace bowlers in Southampton. Wood only picked up two wickets across the two innings, perhaps making him the fall guy if Broad is to return.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:54 IST
Broad given no guarantee of a recall by England for 2nd test

England cricket coach Chris Silverwood refused to give any guarantees that Stuart Broad will be recalled for the second test against the West Indies, saying Monday selection was still up for grabs. Broad was dropped for the first test of the series, which England lost in Southampton on Sunday, and gave an interview during the match in which he said he was "frustrated, angry and gutted." The second test starts in Manchester on Thursday and England could decide to shake up its pace attack to bring in Broad, who sits second on the country's all-time wickets list in tests on 485.

Silverwood was non-committal, though. When asked whether Broad is in line to play, Silverwood said: "Nothing is a given in this team, as we have seen, and people will be playing for their spots. Everything will be considered." England went with Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Jimmy Anderson as its pace bowlers in Southampton.

Wood only picked up two wickets across the two innings, perhaps making him the fall guy if Broad is to return. Alternatively, England may choose to rest Anderson, who has had an injury-hit last year and might not be risked to play three back-to-back test matches. The third test starts July 24.

"We have one or two stiff bodies, as you can imagine," Silverwood said. "I have been down to see the guys already but they all seem to have come through well. "I mean, we will probably know more after training tomorrow. We will put them through their paces and see where they are at." England's players will be tested for COVID-19 before making their way up from Southampton to Manchester on Monday.

England captain Joe Root, who missed the first test following the birth of his second child, will link up with the squad in Manchester and will play in the second match..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast vice president quits, days after PM's death

Ivory Coast Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, the presidency said on Monday, further unsettling the political outlook days after the sudden death of prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, President Alassane Ouattaras preferred...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countriesFlorida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sun...

Indian manufacturers take the Initiative; launch India-made pulse oximeters to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 13 ANINewsVoir Mitocon Biomed, Founded by Jinang Dhami, a Biomedical Research Engineer, launched purely India-made pulse oximeter, named Oxysat at an affordable price, with 18 months replacement warranty. With...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Actor Depp concludes evidence in UK libel trialMovie star Johnny Depp on Monday concluded giving evidence in his libel action against Britains Sun newspaper after five days in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020