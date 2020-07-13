Yankees OF Frazier plans to play in mask

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier plans to play with a protective fabric mask during games this season. Frazier is a backup outfielder in a crowded mix that includes Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman and Miguel Andujar, but he appears to be a lock for the roster with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge being used as designated hitter.

"I'm just trying to show that it's easy to do and it's the right thing to do," Frazier said. "If it helps a little bit, it's not hard to do, so I'm going to try to do it as much as I can. Hopefully someone sees it and maybe they do it, too." Frazier, 25, is the only player on the team who has gone to the plate with a mask. Three Yankees have tested positive for the coronavirus, most recently closer Aroldis Chapman, and the team requires masks while players are in the clubhouse. Non-playing personnel must use face coverings in the dugout and bullpen. All active players have the option of removing the mask during games.

"You know, there are two people in the [batter's] box with me and they are close in proximity," Frazier said, referring to the catcher and umpire. "I'm obviously here because I want to play, but we do have stuff that's going on around us. There's a lot of people that have had this impact them in a way, and there are people in our organization that I'm trying to be respectful towards. I want to make sure that I'm not the reason why it spreads to anybody." Frazier has appeared in 123 games over three seasons with the club. Last season, he batted .267, hit 12 home runs and added 38 RBIs.

--Field Level Media