Sports News Roundup: Washington to retire Redskins name; Russian federation chief resigns amid new doping troubles and more

Motor racing-Hamilton wants Ferrari to do more in fight against racism Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton praised his Mercedes team for taking a stance against racism but said after winning Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix that Ferrari and others should do more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:26 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Washington to retire Redskins name and logo

The NFL's Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to scrap a name that the franchise has used since 1933 but long has been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups. Team owner Dan Snyder, who bought the franchise in 1999, had previously said he would never change the name but softened his stance after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's suburban stadium in Landover, Maryland, urged the NFL club to rebrand.

Athletics: Russian federation chief resigns amid new doping troubles

The president of Russia's suspended athletics federation resigned from his post on Monday as the federation grapples with new doping setbacks that could keep its athletes further sidelined from international competitions. Yevgeny Yurchenko, a businessman and former deputy regional governor, had been in the position since late February. He did not provide a reason for his resignation.

Russia's Olympic chief accuses anti-doping agency of financial violations

Russia's Olympic Committee accused the country's anti-doping agency on Monday of presiding over serious financial irregularities, mounting pressure on the organization tasked with clearing up Russia's sporting image. Yuri Ganus, the agency's head, denies the allegation, casting it as part of a campaign against his organization that he said hampers its anti-doping push.

Motor racing-Hamilton wants Ferrari to do more in fight against racism

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton praised his Mercedes team for taking a stance against racism but said after winning Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix that Ferrari and others should do more. The Briton took a knee with 11 drivers before the race while wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and then gave a raised fist salute on his car and on the podium after winning at the Red Bull Ring.

Motorcycling: Espargaro signs for Honda for 2021 in place of Alex Marquez

Spaniard Pol Espargaro has signed a two-year deal to race for MotoGP champions Repsol Honda from 2021 when Marc Marquez's brother Alex will move to the LCR team in place of Britain's Cal Crutchlow, Honda said on Monday. The 2020 MotoGP season has yet to start, with the first race scheduled for Spain's Jerez circuit this weekend without spectators.

Lakers' Davis won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is joining teammate LeBron James in passing on placing a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season starts again. "I think the name Davis is something I try to represent every time I step on the floor," he said Sunday during a video conference call with reporters.

Racing Point confident they can see off Renault protest

Racing Point accused Formula One rivals, Renault, on Monday of making a "misconceived and poorly informed" protest against them at the Styrian Grand Prix and said they were confident of winning. Stewards said on Sunday that the protest was admissible, ordering brake ducts from the Racing Point cars, which Renault claims are in breach of the regulations, to be impounded.

Report: No fashion statements inside NBA bubble

Add players' famed fashion statements when entering the arena to the list of things excluded from the NBA bubble near Orlando. According to an ESPN report Sunday night, players will be required to "be in uniform and warm-ups when they arrive" to the arena for their games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

UEFA Financial Fair Play rules set to change after City ban overturned

After UEFA's attempt to ban Manchester City from European football was overturned by sport's highest court on Monday, the continental governing body's Financial Fair Play (FFP) system, under which they were charged, faces likely changes. FFP regulations aim to stop clubs running big losses through spending on players but, after 11 years, UEFA was already examining possible changes before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) backed City's appeal against a two-year ban.

Olympics must go ahead next year as symbol of overcoming COVID-19, Tokyo governor says

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike often floated as a future Japanese premier, said on Monday the Olympics must go ahead next year as a symbol of world unity in overcoming the novel coronavirus, even as her city grapples with stubborn spikes in cases. Japan has not seen an explosive coronavirus outbreak as suffered in some other places but a recent increase in cases in Tokyo, which accounts for more than a third of its more than 20,000 total, has fanned worries about a second wave of infections.

