Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Odds favor Redtails for Washington football team's new name

Moments after the NFL's Washington team said on Monday it would retire the Redskins name and logo, long criticized by Native American activists as a racist slur, debate over the team's new identity lit up the internet. Redtails, Generals and Presidents emerged as favorites to replace the long-held Redskins name while Trumps, in a nod to U.S. President Donald Trump, was a 500-1 longshot, according to sports betting sites monitored by Oddshark.com.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:57 IST
NFL-Odds favor Redtails for Washington football team's new name

Moments after the NFL's Washington team said on Monday it would retire the Redskins name and logo, long criticized by Native American activists as a racist slur, debate over the team's new identity lit up the internet.

Redtails, Generals and Presidents emerged as favorites to replace the long-held Redskins name while Trumps, in a nod to U.S. President Donald Trump, was a 500-1 longshot, according to sports betting sites monitored by Oddshark.com. The bookmakers' favorite at 3-1 was Redtails, which celebrates Red Tail military pilots, considered the elite of the Tuskegee Airmen who overcame racism and fought in World War Two.

They got their name from white combat pilots after the Black airmen, whose job was to escort the combat pilots on bombing missions from bases in Europe, painted the tails of their aircraft crimson. The group's trials and exploits were recalled in "Red Tails," a movie released in 2012 with a cast that included Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr., Bryan Cranston and Gerald McRaney.

Second on the list at 4-1 was Generals, a moniker long used by the Washington exhibition basketball team created in 1952 and named in honor of General Dwight Eisenhower, who had just been elected president of the United States. Third on the list, at 5-1, was Presidents given the U.S. capital city is home to the country's president.

Critics ramped up pressure on the team to rebrand amid the nationwide reckoning on racism and police brutality triggered by the May 25 death of a Black man named George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The franchise, whose owner previously said he would never change the team's name, announced on July 3 a "thorough review," a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to scrap a moniker used by the club since 1933.

In its Monday announcement, Washington did not offer a timeline for when the new name would be revealed or say if it would be in place by the time the team is due to kick off its 2020 season at home on Sept. 13.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine hopes, PepsiCo's upbeat results

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a fresh intraday record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by PepsiCo. Shares of Germa...

U.S. hardens stance against China's South China Sea resource claims

The United States on Monday hardened its stance toward Chinas disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, calling them completely unlawful in a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.Beijings claims to of...

Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam plant

A major fire broke out following an explosion at a pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, police sources said. The incident triggered panic among the residents in the Paravada area as it came just a couple...

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administrations new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020