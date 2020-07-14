Left Menu
Blackhawks G Crawford declared 'unfit to play'

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was designated "unfit to play" and missed practice as the team opened training camp Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 06:07 IST
Blackhawks G Crawford declared 'unfit to play'

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was designated "unfit to play" and missed practice as the team opened training camp Monday. The 35-year-old netminder is listed on the team's training camp roster along with four other goaltenders. Crawford stayed healthy during the regular season but has dealt with concussions throughout his career.

Chicago is set to face the Edmonton Oilers in a best-of-five series starting Aug. 1. "The way we're handling this, we're looking at the guys who are here and ready to play, and when Corey's in that group, then we can talk about Corey," Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said to reporters. "The focus today was to get ourselves back going. We have four goaltenders here (Malcolm Subban, Collin Delia, Kevin Lankinen, Matt Tomkins), and the goal is to be prepared when the time is right. We have some time, certainly. Our first game isn't for several weeks."

In 40 games this season, Crawford went 16-20-3 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Subban likely would have the first shot at the No. 1 role if Crawford is unable to play against the Oilers. He went 9-7-3 with an .890 save percentage and a 3.17 GAA in 20 games this season with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Blackhawks acquired him on Feb. 24 as part of a deal that sent veteran goaltender Robin Lehner to the desert.

--Field Level Media

