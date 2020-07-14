Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Former All Black Kahui signs with Force

Former World Cup-winning All Black Richard Kahui has made a surprise return to southern hemisphere rugby by signing with Western Force in Australia's domestic Super Rugby AU competition. The Perth-based team said Kahui had already joined them at their Hunter Valley hub in New South Wales.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-07-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 07:50 IST
Rugby-Former All Black Kahui signs with Force

Former World Cup-winning All Black Richard Kahui has made a surprise return to southern hemisphere rugby by signing with Western Force in Australia's domestic Super Rugby AU competition. The 35-year-old centre has been based in Japan for the past seven years and captained Tokyo-based side Toshiba Brave Lupus since 2017/18.

“With 68 Super Rugby caps and a number of domestic and international honours to his name, Kahui is another quality signing for us,” Force Head of Rugby Matt Hodgson said in a statement on Tuesday. "His knowledge of the game, defensive ability and the level of professionalism he brings to training will be huge for our season, we can’t wait to see him out there in the blue and black."

Kahui played 18 tests for the All Blacks, including the 2011 World Cup final win over France on home soil where he was a starting winger, but his playing career in New Zealand was blighted by injury. He was also part of the Waikato Chiefs' 2012 Super Rugby title-winning campaign and joins another former All Black, lock Jeremy Thrush, at the Tim Sampson-coached Force.

The Force, who are back playing against Australia's top professional sides three years after being axed from Super Rugby, lost their opening match of the domestic tournament 23-14 to the New South Wales Waratahs. The Perth-based team said Kahui had already joined them at their Hunter Valley hub in New South Wales. He served a mandatory quarantine period after arriving in Australia to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Force have recruited a slew of internationals in recent weeks, including former Wallabies props Greg Holmes and Pek Cowan.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians, other teams pressured after Redskins drop nickname

The spotlight for change is shining on the Cleveland Indians. Now that the NFLs Washington Redskins have retired their contentious nickname and logo after decades of objection and amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice, the I...

Brazil sacks official after soaring June deforestation data

Brazils government on Monday fired an official at the national space agency Inpe whose department is responsible for satellite monitoring of the Amazon rainforest, just three days after the release of June deforestation data reflected a con...

17 US states, DC file lawsuit against Trump admin’s new visa policy for global students

As many as 17 US states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administrations new visa policy for international students, calling it a cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel them amidst the COVID-19 pandem...

Nepal PM seems to lost 'mental balance,' says Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday slammed Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for claiming that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali. Oli NepalPM seems 2hv lost his mental balance or is pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020