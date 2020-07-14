Chargers S Teamer draws four-game suspension
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 08:30 IST
The NFL suspended Los Angeles Chargers safety Roderic Teamer for the first four games of 2020 for violating the league's drug policy. The sanction involved a "drug of abuse" as opposed to a performance-enhancing substance.
Teamer, 23, made the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent last season and finished with 36 tackles, a sack and an interception in seven games (six starts). The Tulane product was expected to compete for playing time again this season in a crowded secondary. Instead, barring any changes to the schedule, the suspension will sideline Teamer for Los Angeles' first four games: at the Cincinnati Bengals (Sept. 13), vs. the Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 20), vs. the Carolina Panthers (Sept. 27) and at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Oct. 4).
--Field Level Media