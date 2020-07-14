Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero keeps place on European Tour with title partnership on UK swing

The event will also participate in the European Tour’s ‘Golf for Good’ initiative at the Betfred British Masters, offering £20,000 to the first professional golfer to make a hole-in-one during the tournament days at Close House. "The UK Swing once again demonstrates the European Tour’s ability to be innovative and Hero is delighted to support this initiative." PTI BS BS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:01 IST
Hero keeps place on European Tour with title partnership on UK swing

India's Hero Group will maintain its presence on the European Tour with the title partnership of the second event on the UK Swing. The event, originally announced as the English Open, will now be called the Hero Open and takes place in Birmingham from July 30-August 1. The UK Swing marks the return of the European Tour’s full-fledged return to golfing action. The Hero Women’s Indian Open and the Hero Indian Open, which are both part of the Ladies European Tour and the European Tour, have already been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will back in 2021.

The Hero Open will carry a purse of One million Euros and will be held at the Marriott Forest of Arden, Birmingham. The Hero Challenges schedule however has been altered and some of them will not be held. The first one was held in Abu Dhabi and there were to be five more.

Hero is a long-term sponsor of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood, the first event in the six week UK run which starts next week. The event will also participate in the European Tour’s ‘Golf for Good’ initiative at the Betfred British Masters, offering £20,000 to the first professional golfer to make a hole-in-one during the tournament days at Close House. The prize money will be equally split between the professional and the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation, the official charity of the Betfred British Masters.

Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO, said: "Golf is the sport of business, which is why Hero is such a strong supporter of the game globally. "The world is currently going through an unprecedented period due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I am confident that we all together will come out of this situation much stronger and more resilient. "The UK Swing once again demonstrates the European Tour’s ability to be innovative and Hero is delighted to support this initiative." PTI BS BS.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on virus woes, U.S.-China tensions

Wall Street was set for a lower open on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of quarterly reports from U.S. lenders, with new business restrictions in California and simmering U.S.-China friction also denting risk appetite.Largest U.S....

Dr Zweli Mkhize urges medical facilities to act quickly on COVID-19 cases

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has reassured South Africans that health care professionals are doing all they can to save lives as COVID-19 infections rise.Mkhize visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Tuesda...

Unacademy picks up 51% stake in Mastree for USD 5 mn

Edutech platform Unacademy on Tuesday said it has picked up 51 per cent stake in K-12 learning platform Mastree for USD 5 million about Rs 38.4 crore. Earlier this month, Unacademy had announced the acquisition of Chandigarh-based postgradu...

Walmart-led group to pump over Rs 9,000cr in Flipkart

US retail giant Walmart will lead a USD 1.2 billion about Rs 9,045 crore investment in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to give it extra firepower to compete with Amazon and billionaire Mukesh Ambanis JioMart. The fresh equity round value...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020