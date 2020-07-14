Left Menu
Narinder Batra asks Rajeev Mehta to not interfere in discussions involving chair of Ethics Commission

Narinder Batra, the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has asked Rajeev Mehta to not interfere in discussions involving the IOA president and Chair of Ethics Commission.

14-07-2020
IOA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Narinder Batra, the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has asked Rajeev Mehta to not interfere in discussions involving the IOA president and Chair of Ethics Commission. Mehta, who is the Secretary-General of IOA has been at loggerheads with Batra for a while now.

"The discussions which are to happen between Chair of Ethics Commission and President of the IOA will be between them only and decided between them only. You as Secretary-General should not interfere in it and should not make any changes for which you have no authority," Batra stated in his letter addressed to Mehta. In his letter, Batra also brought forward the point as to how his name was removed from the approval notes of payment as he questioned some payments regarding doubtful bills.

"In August 2019, You (Secretary-General), Treasurer, and Chair Finance Committee arbitrarily removed my name from the approval notes of payment when I as IOA President objected/questioned to some payments regarding incomplete/doubtful bills," Batra said in his letter. "I later made it clear to you that I will not signing of IOA Balance Sheet/Accounts of IOA from 01.04.2019 to 31.03.2020 because you along with Treasurer and Finance Committee decided not to clarify to me on the questioned/doubtful bills for appx Rs 31.00 lacs," he added.

Earlier this year, Rajeev Mehta had described Batra's decision to dissolve the Ethics Commission as illegal. On May 19 this year, Batra had announced his decision to dissolve the Ethics Commission.

After Mehta's questioning, Batra had clarified that under the IOA constitution, he has the authority to appoint or remove members of a commission. Earlier, Mehta had also criticised Narinder Batra for running the IOA as "a one-man show". (ANI)

