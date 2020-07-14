Left Menu
Soccer-Sneijder latest top Dutch footballer considering comeback

"Let it be clear that a top fit Sneijder is very an interesting prospect for FC Utrecht but the ball is in his court," he told reporters.

The 36-year-old Sneijder will start training later this month at amateur team DOS Holland Stichtse Boys in Utrecht, which could be the prelude to joining home town club FC Utrecht. Image Credit: Pixabay

Wesley Sneijder is considering following in the footsteps of his former Netherlands team mate Arjen Robben and returning to playing football next season, Dutch media reported on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Sneijder will start training later this month at amateur team DOS Holland Stichtse Boys in Utrecht, which could be the prelude to joining home town club FC Utrecht.

Sneijder, who won a record 134 caps for his country and played at Ajax Amsterdam, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, is to make a bid to return to fitness after a year out of the game. His brother Jeffrey Sneijder, who is part of DHSC's technical staff, told reporters: "Wesley wants to lose weight and be busy. He did say that it might give him an itch to play again. He's been out for a while. Wesley wants to experience what it is like to be back on the field after a while without football and regain the sense of enjoyment."

Last week, Utrecht's technical director Jordy Zuidam said he had spoken to Sneijder about a comeback. "Let it be clear that a top fit Sneijder is very an interesting prospect for FC Utrecht but the ball is in his court," he told reporters.

Robben, who is also 36, last month announced he was returning a year after retirement to play with boyhood club Groningen, where he has signed a one-season deal. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

