Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: A-Rod group advances in bid to buy Mets

Billionaires Steve Cohen and Josh Harris, a contingent led by Alex Rodriguez and a fourth unidentified group have advanced to the next level of bidding to purchase the New York Mets, Sportico reported on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 00:38 IST
Report: A-Rod group advances in bid to buy Mets
Image Credit: Twitter (@Mets)

Billionaires Steve Cohen and Josh Harris, a contingent led by Alex Rodriguez and a fourth unidentified group have advanced to the next level of bidding to purchase the New York Mets, Sportico reported on Tuesday. Investment bank Allen & Co., which is overseeing the sale process, informed the respective groups of their status.

Per Sportico, the groups were told not to submit offers on the team's regional sports network (SNY), which is not part of the sale. The New York Post reported that Cohen submitted a $2 billion bid in the opening round. The hedge fund titan, who already owns an 8 percent stake in the team, reportedly also bid $2 billion for the network.

Harris is the principal owner of the NHL's New Jersey Devils and NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. Rodriguez is backed by Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola and Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole.

Per ESPN, Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez added Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, former NFL running back DeMarco Murray and retired offensive lineman Joe Thomas as investors in the bid. Also, the NBA's Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) and Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets) are included in the group. In April, Forbes placed the Mets' value at $2.4 billion, a 4 percent rise from last year. The Mets ranked sixth on Forbes' list of values for Major League Baseball teams, trailing only the Yankees ($5 billion), Los Angeles Dodgers ($3.4 billion), Boston Red Sox ($3.3 billion), Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion) and San Francisco Giants

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Merck CEO says raising COVID-19 vaccine hopes 'a grave disservice' -report

COVID-19 vaccines under development are not guaranteed to work and people who say to expect a vaccine before year-end are doing a grave disservice to the public, Merck Co Incs chief said, according to a Harvard Business Review report.The p...

Report: Deal unlikely for Titans RB Henry at deadline

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will not receive a long-term extension before Wednesdays deadline for franchise players, ESPN reported. Henry received the Titans franchise designation in March and is owed 10.27 million for the 2...

Nets add F Thomas, club's final substitute player

The Brooklyn Nets, whose roster has been ravaged by injuries and players opting out the NBAs restart in central Florida, on Tuesday announced they have signed forward Lance Thomas for the remainder of the season. Thomas, 32, last played in ...

Video shows man vandalising NYC 'Black Lives Matter' mural

Surveillance photos and video of a man who was seen splashing red paint on the Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower was released Tuesday by New York City police. The video shows a man in black shorts and a dark blue T-shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020