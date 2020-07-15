Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf: Nicklaus not letting virus stop Memorial handshake tradition

The congratulatory handshake with Jack Nicklaus that follows a win at the Memorial Tournament he hosts is a coveted prize in golf and the 18-times major champion said on Tuesday he will not let the COVID-19 outbreak get in the way of tradition. Several former Memorial Tournament winners have said the congratulatory handshake with Nicklaus, whose record haul of 18 major titles is three more than second-placed Tiger Woods on the all-time list, is special and one they would never forget. Chiefs DT Jones agrees to four-year deal: report

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to terms on a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million with incentives, ESPN reported on Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the $80 million contract includes $60 million in guarantees and an additional $5 million in incentives. A-Rod group advances in bid to buy Mets - report

Billionaires Steve Cohen and Josh Harris, a contingent led by Alex Rodriguez and a fourth unidentified group have advanced to the next level of bidding to purchase the New York Mets, Sportico reported on Tuesday. Investment bank Allen & Co., which is overseeing the sale process, informed the respective groups of their status. Kings F Barnes 'doing well' after positive COVID-19 test

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes said he is "doing well" after testing positive for the coronavirus. Barnes, 28, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he tested positive before the team left for Florida last week. NFL-Patriots limit game-day attendance

The New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium will welcome about 20% of its usual crowd at games this season -- if fans are allowed to attend at all -- the team said on Tuesday. The franchise is the latest in the NFL to adopt social distancing protocols for attendees ahead of the upcoming season, which is set to kick off on Sept. 10, as the number of new cases of COVID-19 rises in many states across the U.S. Golf: Morikawa eager to extend love affair with Muirfield

Collin Morikawa, fresh off his dramatic playoff win at Muirfield Village Golf Club, returns to the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout for this week's Memorial Tournament where the course he quickly fell in love with will present a much sterner test. Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village prior to last week's Workday Charity Open but it was hard to tell as he overcame a three-shot deficit to Justin Thomas over the final three holes before winning in a playoff. Pools shut? No worries. Argentinian paralympic swimmer builds DIY pool with plastic bag

Sebastián Galleguillo, 18, an Argentine paralympic swimmer, has found an unusual way to train during an almost four-month lockdown in and around capital Buenos Aires due to the coronavirus pandemic that saw his local pool close its doors. With the help of his bricklayer dad, Galleguillo has made a makeshift "pool" in his back yard located in a poor neighborhood of the city, using plastic sheets, logs, an old tank and two metal drums, and filling it with 400 liters of water. Olympics: Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief

The rearranged Tokyo Olympics are likely to be a pared-down version of recent editions of the four-yearly Games, Japanese Olympic Committee chairman Yasuhiro Yamashita said on Tuesday. Japan and the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Games until 2021 in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. PGA Tour's International Tours to launch new series in August

The PGA Tour's International Tours on Tuesday announced a new U.S.-based, eight-tournament series that will start next month in Georgia amid the COVID-19 outbreak with sponsor exemptions into the top circuit on the line. The first seven events of the series, designed for golfers who compete on developmental tours, will be 54-hole stroke-play tournaments played in the Southeastern United States. No roars as Tiger makes return to sounds of silence

Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited return to competitive golf at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio this week and no golfer will feel the impact of the strange new spectatorless world created by COVID-19 than the 15-time major winner. For his whole career Woods, one of sport's most recognisable personalities, has been the focus of the golfing world. He is followed by massive galleries and battalions of reporters, photographers and television cameras wherever he plays.