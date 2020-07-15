Left Menu
NFL MVP Jackson not happy about 94 Madden rating

Coming off a season in which he was a unanimous selection as the NFL's Most Valuable Player, Jackson received just a 94 overall rating in Madden 21.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 07:06 IST
Lamar Jackson graces the cover of EA Sports' Madden 21, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback still feels disrespected by the video game. Coming off a season in which he was a unanimous selection as the NFL's Most Valuable Player, Jackson received just a 94 overall rating in Madden 21. He is the third-rated quarterback, behind the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (99) and the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (97).

When told his rating Tuesday during an interview on ESPN's "SportsCenter," Jackson let out a sigh and said, "I wish it was better. But hey, it's better than what it was last year, so I guess we can roll with it until the season starts." Last year, Jackson received a 76 rating out of 99 possible points. But that was before he set an NFL record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback (1,206) while also throwing for 3,127 yards and firing a league-best 36 touchdown passes. He was intercepted only six times.

Jackson joined Tom Brady (2010) as the only unanimous NFL MVPs. After Mahomes, Wilson and Jackson, the other top-rated quarterbacks in Madden 21 are the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (93), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady (90), the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (89), the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (87), the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson (86), the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (84) and the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (84).

The only other Madden 21 position ratings that have been announced were for running backs. That list is headed by the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (99), the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (93), the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (92), the Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (92), the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook (91), the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (91) and the Packers' Aaron Jones (90). According to multiple media reports, the only 99 scores this year were given to Mahomes, McCaffrey, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

