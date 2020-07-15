BBL 10 to feature more matches in prime time slot

Left Menu
ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-07-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 08:51 IST
Adelaide Strikers' Travis Head. (Photo/ Adelaide Strikers Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The tenth season of Big Bash League will kick off from December 3 and will feature more games in the prime time slot, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday. The tournament opener is scheduled to be played on December 3 with the Adelaide Strikers locking horns with Melbourne Renegades. That match is slated to take place after stumps on day one of the first Test between India and Australia at the Gabba.

The showpiece event will take a five-day break for Australia's day-night Test with India from December 11-15. "Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen in elite sporting conditions at home and abroad, and there are factors outside the League itself which could impact the fixture at a later date," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia Head of Big Bash Leagues in an official statement.

"It should ensure that more BBL matches are played in prime time and enable the regular season to again finish inside the school holidays which was a key objective, particularly in light of the busy international schedule planned for the coming summer," he added. The regular season will conclude with the Brisbane Heat hosting the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on January 26.

The five-match finals series has been retained, with the final to be played on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Dates of the other Finals series matches will be released as they are locked in towards the end of the competition. (ANI)

