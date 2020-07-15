Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from coronavirus

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Tuesday confirmed that he has tested negative for coronavirus. His wife Sumona Haque, however, has again tested positive for COVID-19. Mortaza, who has played 36 Test matches and 220 ODIs for Bangladesh was tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago, on June 20.

"I heard the results of the test this evening, which is negative, Mortaza wrote on his Facebook page. "I am thankful to everyone who prayed for me, was beside us, and showed concern during this time. But my wife is still Covid-19 positive after two weeks of being diagnosed. She is doing well. Keep her in your prayers," he added.

Bangladesh cricketer Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal who were also tested positive three weeks ago have also recovered after undergoing treatment at home. (ANI)