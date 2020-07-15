'Dangerous' Sassuolo are in excellent form: Sarri ahead of clash

Ahead of the Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has acknowledged the threat their opponents can pose stating that they "dangerous" and "in excellent form". "Sassuolo is a team that is on the same path as Atalanta. They are giving continuity to a project, they are organised, and with a smart coach. They are in excellent form and are a dangerous team," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Sarri also praised Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi terming him the "most interesting" young coach. "De Zerbi always manages to make an impression on his teams. He is the most interesting of the young coaches. We will be at least equal on the level of enthusiasm and determination, because we are in a moment where we are playing for the Scudetto," he said.

Juventus hold the top spot on the Serie A table with 76 points while Sassuolo are placed on the eighth position with 46 points. Both the teams will take on each other on July 16. (ANI)