Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton aims for another F1 record in Hungary

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be doing all he can to stop six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton completing a Mercedes hat-trick and matching another of Michael Schumacher's Formula One records in Hungary this weekend. Verstappen has lined up on the front row for the first two races of the season in Austria, won by Mercedes' championship leader Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton respectively, and the rivalry is hotting up.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:58 IST
PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton aims for another F1 record in Hungary

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be doing all he can to stop six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton completing a Mercedes hat-trick and matching another of Michael Schumacher's Formula One records in Hungary this weekend.

Verstappen has lined up on the front row for the first two races of the season in Austria, won by Mercedes' championship leader Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton respectively, and the rivalry is hotting up. The Hungaroring outside Budapest could be third time lucky for the Dutchman who took pole last year and led before being hunted down on worn tyres and passed by Hamilton four laps from the end.

The slow and twisty circuit will suit his car, but how much more competitive it will be remains a big question. "I don't know. That's the simple answer: I don't know. But I hope it's going to be a bit better," said Verstappen.

Hungary is also a favourite for Hamilton, who has won there seven times and can equal Schumacher's feat of winning the same grand prix eight times. The Ferrari great, whose 91 wins are looking increasingly vulnerable after Hamilton celebrated his 85th last Sunday, did that in the French Grand Prix at Magny Cours between 1994 and 2006.

"Every time I'm reminded of the records that Michael had, it's just still mind-blowing to me," Hamilton told reporters after winning the Styrian Grand Prix. "I've always loved it, Hungary. "Budapest and Montreal you'd probably say have been my strongest (circuits), particularly at the beginning of my career. So I'm excited to go back," added the Briton, who is six points behind Bottas in the standings.

"It is a circuit that the Red Bulls usually do really well, I think they led the race there last year. It's not going to be easy." Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has won twice at the Hungaroring but the Italian team head east from Austria licking self-inflicted wounds after Sunday's race lasted 20 seconds before their drivers collided.

Sunday offers four-times world champion Vettel and Charles Leclerc a chance to gather composure, even if more pain awaits with a car down on performance. "I am generally optimistic and at least I don't have to wait long to be back in the car, so let's hope that Hungary will be a better place for us," commented Vettel.

The race, again without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be a tough one for all involved since strict rules in Hungary mean teams -- already in a bubble -- cannot leave their hotels other than to go to the circuit or airport. "Our focus will be on what's happening on track and not about the inconvenience of being confined to a hotel room," said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

"We know we have a gap to close to fight for this championship and that is what we will do."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No time frame for any possible Apple appeal, EU Commission says

The European Commission could not say on Wednesday how long it might take to decide whether or not to appeal an earlier court tax ruling on iPhone maker Apple, a spokeswoman for the EU executive told reporters.Regarding the time that is nec...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnsons decision to ban Huawei from Britains 5G network, a remark that London brushed off and Beijing said proved the British move was political. Johnson on Tuesd...

PM pitches for 'action-oriented' agenda at EU-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for bringing out an action-oriented agenda to further expand ties between India and the 27-nation European Union within a stipulated time frame. In his inaugural remarks at the 15th EU-India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020