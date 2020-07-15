Mohammedan Sporting rope in Willis Plaza

Mohammedan Sporting Club on Wednesday announced the signing of former East Bengal forward Willis Plaza for upcoming I-League second division. The 33-year-old who began his journey with East Bengal in 2016-17, before moving to Churchill Brothers.

The Trinidad and Tobago player became the black and white brigade's second foreign signing for the I-League second division. Football secretary Dipendu Biswas said Plaza's addition was an important one, given his penchant for scoring.

"Plaza has a proven track-record when it comes to scoring and this is an area we needed to strengthen the squad. The goals aside, he even has an eye for a quality final pass and we are looking forward to working with him," Biswas said in a statement. Plaza was in talks with the Mohammedan Sporting after getting released by East Bengal in January 2018 but the deal did not materialise.

"I am delighted to sign for Mohammedan Sporting Club. It’s a great club with top players and passionate fans. I want to score goals for the club and help the club to qualify for I-League," he said..