Premier League transfer window to run for 10 weeks
PTI | London | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:12 IST
The Premier League transfer window will run for 10 weeks until Oct. 5. The 2020-21 season is due to begin a month later than scheduled in September.
The transfer window will open on July 27, the day after the pandemic-delayed season ends, the league said Wednesday following a decision by clubs. Premier League clubs will have from Oct. 5-16 to sign players on loan or permanently from 72 teams in the English Football League.
FIFA still has to approve the transfer window plans..
