Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid gets its 1st chance to clinch Spanish league title

It enters the second-to-last round with a four-point lead over Barcelona, which faces Osasuna at the Camp Nou at the same time. Madrid needs two points from its last two matches to secure its 34th league title — and first since 2017.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:24 IST
Madrid gets its 1st chance to clinch Spanish league title

The Spanish league trophy will be sitting by the field at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium on Thursday, with Real Madrid a win away from lifting it for the first time in three years. Madrid will have its first chance to clinch the title when it hosts Villarreal at the Di Stéfano following a long season that was in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic. It enters the second-to-last round with a four-point lead over Barcelona, which faces Osasuna at the Camp Nou at the same time.

Madrid needs two points from its last two matches to secure its 34th league title — and first since 2017. It can also lift the trophy with a loss if Barcelona fails to defeat Osasuna. It would be Madrid's first league title since Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus two seasons ago, and the first since coach Zinedine Zidane returned from a short break.

Barcelona won the last two league titles and was at the top this season when the coronavirus pandemic struck, but Madrid has been perfect since the break, winning nine straight. "When we returned from the confinement after being stuck at home for almost three months, I could see that the players wanted to achieve something big," Zidane said Wednesday. "I could see it during the training sessions, I could see it in how they were practising." Madrid had lost three of its last four matches before the league was interrupted in March.

Barcelona seemed in control but endured an up-and-down run after the break, drawing three matches and losing its advantage at the top. Coach Quique Setién, under pressure because of the team's results and lackluster performances, knows his club faces a tough task trying to overcome Madrid's advantage. "It's not over yet, anything can happen," said Setién, who took over from Ernesto Valverde in January. "But it will be very difficult for us. You need a loss from a team that has won everything. We will keep fighting until the end." Barcelona has won eight of the last 11 league titles, with Madrid lifting the trophy in 2017 and 2012.

Madrid will face a Villarreal team that is sitting fifth in the standings and fighting for a Europa League berth. It had one of the best runs following the coronavirus break, winning six of its nine matches. "It will be one of our most difficult matches," Zidane said. "It's a very tough rival, a very good team." Barcelona's opponent, Osasuna, is in 11th place. AP KHS KHS KHS

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president turns attention to cartel-plagued states

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador is travelling to three of Mexicos most violent states this week to counter what many call a hands-off strategy toward drug cartels that has exacerbated tensions with state governors. A surge in cartel kil...

WB Governor to visit village of Jawan Rajesh Orang

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet the family members of Jawan Rajesh Orang, one of the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15, a Raj Bhavan statement...

Corp Affairs Min challenges NCLT order in Delhi Gymkhana Club case

The corporate affairs ministry, which is seeking to takeover the management control of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT against a ruling in the matter. In an order passed in June, the Nati...

Guj govt says COVID-19 death rate down to 1.5 pc from 6.5 pc

Even as the increase in coronavirus cases in Gujarat continues unabated, the state government on Wednesday claimed the situation was improving as the death rate has come down to 1.5 per cent. Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Deputy Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020