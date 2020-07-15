Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre, states will mobilise one crore volunteers to help in fight against COVID-19: Rijiju

The mobilisation of volunteers is part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' flagship schemes Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) as well as Bharat Scouts and Guides to intensify the country's fight against the pandemic and create awareness about 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' among the lowest strata of the society.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:19 IST
Centre, states will mobilise one crore volunteers to help in fight against COVID-19: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the centre and state governments will work together and mobilise one crore volunteers to help in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobilisation of volunteers is part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' flagship schemes Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) as well as Bharat Scouts and Guides to intensify the country's fight against the pandemic and create awareness about 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' among the lowest strata of the society. Rijiju was holding a two-day video conference with sports ministers of all states and union territories to create a collaborative roadmap for sports and youth affairs-related issues.

"More than 60 lakh volunteers of NYKS and NSS were engaged as frontline COVID warriors as they created awareness, made and distributed masks and assisted citizens during the pandemic," Rijiju said. "It has been jointly decided by the centre and all states that we will massively scale up the number of volunteers in the coming months. We have set a target of mobilising 1 crore plus volunteers under the Youth Ministry schemes. "The volunteers will not only continue their fight against COVID-19 but will also help citizens gain benefit from Honourable PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. "There are various provisions under Atmanirbhar Bharat that will directly help the poorest of the poor with free ration, medical assistance and more… our volunteers will create awareness about the provisions that have been earmarked for them." PTI AH AH KHS KHS

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Safe-haven dollar hits one-month low on vaccine hopes

New throughout changes dateline, previous LONDON By Kate DuguidJuly 15 - Risk sentiment revived in currency markets on Wednesday as progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine helped equities rebound and commodity currencies strengthen, pushing the ...

As US seeks production, sole US rare earth miner goes public

The sole miner of rare earth in the US is becoming a public company amid elevated trade tensions with China, the dominant global supplier of the material used in everything from computers to cars. MP Materials, which runs a mine and process...

Mexico's president turns attention to cartel-plagued states

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador is travelling to three of Mexicos most violent states this week to counter what many call a hands-off strategy toward drug cartels that has exacerbated tensions with state governors. A surge in cartel kil...

WB Governor to visit village of Jawan Rajesh Orang

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet the family members of Jawan Rajesh Orang, one of the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15, a Raj Bhavan statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020