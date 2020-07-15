Left Menu
Anderson, Wood rested for second Test against West Indies

Pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the upcoming second Test of the three-match series against West Indies.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:09 IST
England pacer James Anderson (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the upcoming second Test of the three-match series against West Indies. The management of the side has brought in Stuart Broad and Sam Curran in place of Anderson and Wood.

England Men's second Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes. "The National Selectors have made three changes to the squad. Lancashire seamer James Anderson and Durham quick Mark Wood are both rested," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in an official statement.

"Surrey left-arm seamer Sam Curran is added to the squad alongside Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson, who gets his first call-up to the senior squad," it added. Earlier in the day, England skipper Joe Root, who returned from paternity leave after missing the first game, on Wednesday announced that Joe Denly will miss the second Test as he failed to convert opportunities in the first match of the series.

England are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series as they lost the opening Test by four wickets at the Ageas Bowl. The right-handed Denly just scored 18 and 29 runs in the opening game of the series.

"Joe is someone that's done a fantastic job for us over a period of time, and I think he'll be just as frustrated as anyone that he's not managed to quite convert those opportunities," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Root as saying. "But certainly the door's not closed. He's been a big part of our squad for some time now. He gets if he gets an opportunity to come back again, then I'm sure he'll be desperate to take it," he added.

The second Test match between England and West Indies will be played at the Old Trafford from Thursday, July 16. (ANI)

