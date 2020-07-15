Left Menu
IOC postpones Dakar Youth Olympics by 4 years to 2026

IOC President Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall. The Youth Summer Games would be the first Olympics organized in Africa. The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022. "We would have had to master five (Olympic) Games in just three years," Bach said..

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall.

The Youth Summer Games would be the first Olympics organized in Africa. "This was really too heavy workload for everybody," Bach said, citing the postponed Tokyo Olympic now opening in July 2021. The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022.

"We would have had to master five (Olympic) Games in just three years," Bach said.

