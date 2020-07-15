Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

"We remain fully committed to celebrating Tokyo 2020 next year in July and August," Bach told reporters in a conference call. "The entire IOC is following the principle we established before the postponement (in March) that the first priority is about the safety of all participants." "We continue to be guided by the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and based on this advice we are preparing multiple scenarios," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:05 IST
Olympics-IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Japan and the IOC postponed the Tokyo Games until 2021 in March because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Organisers have since spoken of trying to simplify the event - which had been due to start on July 24 - to reduce costs and ensure athletes' safety.

Bach said the IOC's coordination commission had reported "very good work in progress" and that more details would be given to a full IOC session which will take place by video conference on Friday. "We remain fully committed to celebrating Tokyo 2020 next year in July and August," Bach told reporters in a conference call.

"The entire IOC is following the principle we established before the postponement (in March) that the first priority is about the safety of all participants." "We continue to be guided by the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and based on this advice we are preparing multiple scenarios," he added. "We don't know the health situation one year from now."

He said that holding events without spectators was clearly something the IOC did not want. "We are working for a solution which on the one hand is safeguarding the health of all participants and on the other hand is also reflecting the Olympic spirit," Bach added

Bach also said the IOC had agreed with host nation Senegal to postpone the 2022 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar until 2026. "This allows the IOC and national Olympic committees to better plan activities which have been strongly affected by the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games and subsequent postponement of other major sports events," he said.

The decision will have to be ratified by the full IOC session on Friday.

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police in Belarus detained over 250 people during protests

Police in Belarus said Wednesday that officers detained more than 250 people the previous day after mass protests against barring two candidates from the upcoming presidential election erupted in the country. Thousands of people took to the...

India-EU to step up cooperation in climate change, S&T and space

India and the European Union on Wednesday resolved to step up cooperation in environment and climate change and extend the ambit of collaboration in the areas of space and science and technology. At the 15th India-Summit, the two sides also...

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt tests positive for virus

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says hes tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at homeThe first-term Republican governor has backed one of the countrys most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks an...

Couple consumes pesticide while resisting eviction from land

A Dalit couple who were being removed from a plot of government land allotted for a college in Guna city of Madhya Pradesh consumed pesticide in protest, a senior official said on Wednesday. A video showing the police beating up the man mer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020