Sports News Roundup: IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021; Four games a day confirmed for 2020 World Cup in Qatar and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Japan and the IOC postponed the Tokyo Games until 2021 in March because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have since spoken of trying to simplify the event - which had been due to start on July 24 - to reduce costs and ensure athletes' safety.

Four games a day confirmed for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

World Cup fans will be able to watch an unprecedented four games a day on television, spread out over 11 hours, during the group stage of the Qatar 2022 tournament after the schedule was confirmed on Wednesday. With the relatively short travel distances for the venues in and around Doha, it could be possible for fans who travel to the 32-team tournament to attend multiple games each day.

Golf: Asian Tour cancels Taiwan Masters due to COVID-19

The Asian Tour said on Wednesday, September's Taiwan Masters has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The decision to cancel Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns as well as international travel restrictions on players ..." the Asian Tour said in a statement.

NFL: Patriots limit game-day attendance

The New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium will welcome about 20% of its usual crowd at games this season -- if fans are allowed to attend at all -- the team said on Tuesday. The franchise is the latest in the NFL to adopt social distancing protocols for attendees ahead of the upcoming season, which is set to kick off on Sept. 10, as the number of new cases of COVID-19 rises in many states across the U.S.

Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger: Japan adviser

The Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed again if the novel coronavirus mutates into a stronger pathogen, Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a prominent Japanese government adviser, said on Wednesday. However, a recent spike in cases in Tokyo is due to a failure to stick to guidelines to prevent contagion, he said. Pools shut? No worries.

Argentinian paralympic swimmer builds DIY pool with plastic bag

Sebastián Galleguillo, 18, an Argentine paralympic swimmer, has found an unusual way to train during an almost four-month lockdown in and around capital Buenos Aires due to the coronavirus pandemic that saw his local pool close its doors. With the help of his bricklayer dad, Galleguillo has made a makeshift "pool" in his back yard located in a poor neighborhood of the city, using plastic sheets, logs, an old tank and two metal drums, and filling it with 400 liters of water.

Lowry missing St. George's ahead of Memorial Tournament

Reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry is excited to be competing in the Memorial Tournament this week in Dublin, Ohio but it is not lost on the Irishman where he would have been if not for the COVID-19 outbreak. If not for the pandemic which wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar, the world's best golfers would have been at Royal St George's in Kent on England's south-east coast this week to contest the year's final major championship.

Athletics: Even in retirement Eaton looks to push performance boundaries

Two-time Olympic decathlon gold medallist Ashton Eaton has turned to science and engineering for his post-athletic career but the American former world record holder told Reuters he has found a way to straddle both worlds. Eaton, who retired from athletics in 2017, is studying for a second degree in mechanical engineering and is also part of a project at U.S. tech firm Intel aimed at helping athletes squeeze every last bit of performance out of their bodies.

Statistics for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, the third race of the 2020 season: Lap distance: 4.381km. Total distance: 306.630km (70 laps)

The 2022 Youth Olympic Games to be postponed to 2026: IOC

The 2022 Youth Olympic Games, due to be held in Senegal, are set to be postponed for four years, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Bach said the decision was agreed by the IOC and local organizers on Wednesday and would be submitted to a full IOC session for ratification on Friday.